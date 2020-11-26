Absa Bank Ghana partners M.anifest to promote smart banking with ‘Simple & Easy’ campaign

M.anifest [R] in the Simple & Easy music video

As part of effort to promote digital and smart banking, Absa Bank Ghana in collaboration with its Brand Ambassador, M.anifest, has unveiled the “Simple & Easy” music video ahead of the Christmas festivities to demonstrate how customers can bank conveniently during the busy season.

The Simple & Easy campaign is designed to encourage customers to use Absa’s digital platforms and card services to bank smart, since it is faster, safer and easy to use.



The music video depicts a day in the life of a customer and the various transactions or banking activities that can be conveniently accomplished using Absa’s digital banking platforms.



It showcases the Absa Vertical Card with contactless technology, rolled out earlier this year, which enables customers to make payments more conveniently just by a tap on payment terminals.



It also features the new improved Absa Mobile Banking App with facial recognition, biometric technology, bill payments, mobile money transfers as well as other enhanced functionalities that allows customers to do even more on their phones.



Other digital services include Absa ChatBot Banking, cash accepting iATMs which enables customers make deposit and Hello Money USSD *895#, which functions without the internet.

“As a forward looking organisation, we are committed to building a bank that is future ready. So we deliberately and strategically tap into new technology to make banking smarter, safer and convenient for our customers. Our focus is to always find innovative ways to continuously enhance customer experience,” said Mr. Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana.



“Our Vertical Contactless Debit card which is the first on the market, is designed to align with customers' actual use of cards in this digital age; whether at the ATM, swiping or tapping to make payment,” Mr. Addo added.



Commenting on the campaign M.anifest noted that "Simple and Easy, is not just a slogan, it is the exciting reality of what Absa's innovative digital solutions provide for the everyday life of customers. It makes life extremely convenient; I can personally attest to that”.



All Absa cards come with an array of benefits, making it easier for customers to bank and earn rewards. Customers can get up to 20% discount from the bank's partners when they use their cards to pay. Additionally, customers get 2% cash back rewards on purchases made with your Absa Platinum Credit Cards.

