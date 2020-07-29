Press Releases

Absa Bank applauds M.anifest for winning “Distinguished Citizen Award”

Absa Bank Ghana has congratulated its Brand Ambassador and award-winning musician Kwame Amet Tsikata known in showbiz as M.anifest for being named one of the nine recipients of the Macalester College 2020 Alumni Awards in the United States of America (USA).

Nominated by peers selected by the College’s Alumni Board, M.anifest was announced winner of the Distinguished Citizen Award at the Grand Celebration: Reunion Kick-Off event held earlier this month.



According to the Macalester College Alumni Board, the award recognizes M.anifest’s leadership in civic, social, religious, and professional activities. “It is given because the Macalester community believes that a college education should be the training and inspiration for unselfish and effective service to the community, the nation, and the world.”



In a congratulatory message, Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana commended M.anifest for positively impacting society through his music and arts.

“We congratulate our Brand Ambassador for winning such a distinguished award from his alma mater, for promoting social good and advancing the arts. As a forward-looking bank deeply rooted in Africa with global connectivity and a passion for excellence, we are excited to be associated with M.anifest, who exhibits and exudes similar characteristics and passion,” said Nana Essilfuah Boison.



M.anifest was named Brand Ambassador in February this year after the bank rebranded to become Absa Bank Ghana. He is known for his musical boundary-crossing, multilingual wordplay, and a refreshing hybrid songwriting approach that acknowledges both his Ghanaian upbringing and his sojourns in the West.



The rapper’s accomplishments extend beyond music. He works to improve the lives of adolescent girls, tackling issues like anemia, child marriage, and gender-based violence.

