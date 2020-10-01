Absa Bank launches NSMQ Story Problem

Absa NSMQ story problem challenge launched on social media

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana, as part of its commitment and sponsorship to support the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has in collaboration with Primetime Limited launched the “Story Problem Challenge” to engage and reward admirers of the national competition.

The initiative is to stir up memories of simple but interesting science and mathematics concepts taught in school and relate them to everyday life. The Story Problem Challenge will run on Absa Bank Ghana social media pages and the general public will have the opportunity to win random prizes for themselves as well as a set of science apparatus for their alma mater.



Simple questions will be posted on the bank’s social media pages on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays between now and the end of the NSMQ2020. To participate, just respond with the answer to question and add the hashtags #NSMQWithAbsa and #your school’s official nickname.



The school with the highest correct answers at the end of the challenge wins a prize at this year’s National Science & Maths Quiz finals!



Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Cyril Nai, Head of Marketing and Communications at Absa Bank Ghana said this is to create excitement and boost the interest of the general public in the National Science & Maths Quiz as well as promote science and maths among young people.

“Science and mathematics are essential to our daily lives and we want to help demystify them through the Absa NSMQ Story Problem Challenge, which will focus on the application of these subject areas in everyday activities we undertake,” Mr. Nai noted.



“Digitisation and artificial intelligence are critical to our national development in this fourth industrial revolution era and as key partners in national development, we are excited to support science education as well as help shape the future of Ghana through our partnership with Primetime Limited.”



Absa Bank Ghana has agreed a 3-year major sponsorship package for NSMQ organised by Primetime Limited in partnership with the Ghana Education Service. The investment makes Absa Bank the lead sponsor in key aspects of the competition including the Money Zone, Sci-Tech Fair, Mentoring Session and Regional Championships among others.

Source: Absa Bank Ghana