Absa Bank supports ten schools to commemorate one year of possibilities

Absa Bank supports ten schools with PPEs to fight Coronavirus

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

As part of activities to celebrate a year of possibilities, Absa Bank Ghana is supporting ten selected schools across the country with PPEs and water tanks to help the students apply the necessary health protocols to help the fight against COVID-19.

The anniversary initiative worth GHs120,000 is expected to complement measures taken by the beneficiary schools to curb the spread of the virus.



The items included 10,000 litre Poly Tanks, mechanized Veronica buckets, bundles of tissue paper, hand sanitizers and liquid soaps as well as nose masks among others.



At a short ceremony held in Accra to kick off the distribution of the items to the selected schools, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank said, the bank will continue to be a force for good in society especially in these challenging times and provide support to alleviate the burden the pandemic has placed on many , especially the vulnerable..



“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society, we remain committed to supporting the fight against the pandemic. The support for these schools is therefore to complement efforts being undertaken by school authorities to keep our students safe, curtail the spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” said Mrs. Essilfuah Tamakloe.



The beneficiary schools are Bolgatanga Anglican Primary School (Upper East), Manhyia K.O. Cluster of Schools (Ashanti), Nanton Basic School (Northern Region), Nwawasua M/A Basic School (Brong Ahafo Region) and the Methodist Health Training Institute (Eastern Region).



The rest are Agate Senior High School (Volta Region), Omankorpe Community School (Greater Accra), Adiembra Senior High School (Western Region), St. Mary Catholic Girls (Central Region) and Tarkwa Catholic Basic School (Western Region).

Support to the fight against COVID-19



According to Mrs. Tamakloe, Absa Bank has committed over GHc2 million towards direct COVID-19 relief initiatives, including donations to the National Trust Fund, frontline workers and health facilities from the onset of the pandemic.



Anchored on the theme “We are One with You”, Absa Bank Ghana marked its first anniversary after launching a new brand in February 2020 with a bold strategy, leveraging on an over 100-year banking heritage in the country.



About Absa Bank Ghana



Absa Bank Ghana Limited is one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions offering an integrated set of products and services across Corporate and Investment Banking, Business Banking with solutions for SMEs, and Retail Banking. Absa Bank Ghana is part of Absa Group Limited, one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.



The Group has a presence in 12 African countries and representative offices in London and New York. Absa is a truly African brand with global reach, inspired by the people we serve and driven by our purpose of bringing possibility to life.