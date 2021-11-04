Abu Jinapor strikes deal for Ghana to access global funding to reduce deforestation

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The United Nation’s Development Programme (UNDP) has lauded Ghana for signing up on to the Leaf Coalition which is aimed at mobilizing funds for countries to facilitate their fight against climate change.

In a post sighted on its Facebook page, UNDP congratulated Ghana for being one of five countries to have made it onto the programme to access some funds from one billion dollars ($1b) to be mobilized, for purposes of reducing both carbon emissions in the atmosphere and the level of depletion caused to its forest reserves.



It said: “Congrats #Ghana. Out of over 30 proposals, Ghana made it with 4 countries & just signed Letter of Intent at #COP26 to access part of the $1B mobilized by #LEAFCoalition for countries committed to increase ambition to protect forests & reduce deforestation.



The signing ceremony was held at Glasgow, Scotland on the sidelines of an ongoing United Nations Climate Change conference.



At the programme however, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who represented the country noted that the Leaf Coalition would help to ease the challenge borne by countries since financing has been the restraining element in the fight to realise net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr. Abu Jinapor speaking at the conference held at Glasgow in Scotland



“Developed countries promise $100,000,000 every year to support developing countries in our climate change actions and yet we have not been able to realize this goal. This is why the LEAF Coalition is so crucial to our fight against climate change.”



“The Government of Ghana is willing to work with the Coalition to invest in reduced deforestation, aggressive afforestation, and sustainable rural development” he added.