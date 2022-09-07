Academy for Women Entrepreneurs: Fourth batch of Ghanaians graduate

This is the fourth graduating class since the project was launched in Ghana in 2019

Over 80 Ghanaian women graduated from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a project funded by the U.S. government, and designed to enhance the skills of women entrepreneurs.

The graduates successfully completed the 13-week course, which combines online training modules with in-person mentorship and facilitation.



This year’s training of Cohort 4 featured budding entrepreneurs from eight regions in Ghana who work in food and beverage production, jewelry, agriculture, fashion, and body care products, among others.



Launched in 2019, AWE provides online education resources, fosters networks that support access to mentorships, and connects women through existing U.S. government exchange programs.



In her remarks at the graduation ceremony, U.S. Embassy Economic Counselor, Stephanie Hutchison, reiterated U.S. government’s continuous support for women entrepreneurs in Ghana.



“Promoting inclusion and economic growth, trade and investment is one of the top priorities of the U.S. government. Entrepreneurs like you are central to this effort and critical to developing Ghana’s economy. We aim to support and develop entrepreneurs because we know they can be powerful, and all-powerful, engines of economic growth and job creation. Honing the skills of entrepreneurs creates opportunities to generate critically needed jobs across various sectors that can boost sustainable economic growth.”

Alumni from the first three cohorts of AWE, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Regional Leadership Center, Mandela Washington Fellowship, Fortune women, and other respected women entrepreneurs in Ghana facilitated various aspects of the three- month long training program.



AWE follows the Dream Builder course developed by the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. This online program provides flexibility to budding women entrepreneurs, who follow the course at their own pace, with supplemental sessions facilitated by experienced women entrepreneurs and subject matter experts in finance, marketing, and logistics.



The initiative is also designed to empower Ghanaian women entrepreneurs, to fulfill their economic potential and create conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.



Participants have been equipped with new skills and learned how to use new tools to create and grow their businesses, raise capital, and network with other successful business owners.



The graduation took place at the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Regional Leadership Center located in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.