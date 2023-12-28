Access Bank Ghana ranked as Euromoney’s Market Leader for CSR

Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Ghana, has been honoured with the prestigious Euromoney's Market Leader for CSR. The Bank was also ranked as highly regarded in SME Banking, Digital Solutions and Corporate Banking, a testament to the Bank's unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) throughout the year.

Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Olumide Olatunji, Access Bank has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to CSR initiatives. Mr. Olatunji expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is a testament to our collective efforts to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Strategically, we aim at greening Africa, financing Africa and advancing Africa,’ he noted.



Within the past twelve months, Access Bank's CSR endeavours have encompassed a wide range of initiatives. Notably, the Bank actively supported the government's tree planting initiative, contributing to environmental sustainability.



Furthermore, Access Bank demonstrated its commitment to sports development by sponsoring the Division One League of the Ghana Football Association, fostering growth and talent in the athletic community.

Access Bank's commitment to education was exemplified through its support for STEM education, aiming to empower the next generation with skills vital for the future. Additionally, the Sandal More initiative, spearheaded by the Bank, to address both educational and environmental challenges emerged as a symbol of its dedication to environment and social responsibility.



This Euromoney recognition reflects Access Bank's holistic approach to CSR, combining environmental stewardship, sports development, education empowerment, and community engagement.



Access Bank remains committed to its promise of providing more than banking to customers. The Bank presently operates through more than 700 branches across three continents and service outlets in 20 countries, including the UAE, UK, France and Hongkong, and three representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.