Access Bank celebrates employees for exceptional performance

Herbert Wigwe addressing staff during the awards

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank held its prestigious group-wide annual Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Awards over the weekend to celebrate the achievement and commitment of its staff.

Held virtually across its African subsidiaries, the awards celebrated employees who demonstrated a commitment to the pursuit of excellence and a level of performance that exceeds the values and standards of the bank in the past year.



Winners were honoured for “above and beyond” contributions and achievements that have directly impacted the Bank’s operations, driven attainment towards strategic goals, supported communities and positively influenced others, even as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.



In all, a total of 11 eligible award categories were up for grabs and deserving teams/employees were rewarded with certificates and cash prizes. The awards included: Employee of the year, Manager of the year, Employee Volunteer of the year, Profit Centre of the year – Wholesale, Profit Centre of the year – Retail, Brand Ambassador of the year, Customer Service Team of the year, Non-Clerical Staff of the Year and Innovation of the year.



Sharing his thoughts during the occasion, the Group CEO/Managing Director, Mr Herbert Wigwe touted the bank for its commitment to employee empowerment. He noted that Access Bank continues to empower employees by building a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.



“We have succeeded in building staff capacities, thereby enhancing their competitiveness on the market and this is pivotal to our global expansion programme as we spread our network across the rest of Africa and beyond” he concluded.

On his part, the Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana, Mr Olumide Olatunji, congratulated award winners and encouraged all staff to put in their best in order to achieve the bank’s vision of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank.



“As we continue to journey through the path of being ranked amongst the top Banks in each market we serve, it is necessary to recognize our staff who have excelled in our various pillars of focus. That is why we encourage each staff to give off their best by being an employer of choice”.



Staff were treated to an afro-beats performance from Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, making the glamorous virtual event very memorable for staff of the bank.



Since being instituted in 2009, the annual Access Bank CEO Awards has played a critical role in building staff motivation over the years. Today, the bank operates across 52 locations nationwide and leverages on the international network of its parent company which has a presence in 10 African countries which spans sub-Saharan Africa’s three monetary zones (Congo DRC, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Mozambique, Rwanda and South Africa), China and India in the Far East, Dubai and Lebanon in the Middle East and the United Kingdom.