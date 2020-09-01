Press Releases

Access Bank's perfect start campaign gives children a boost for the future

Olumide Olatunji

As a leading innovative bank in Ghana, Access Bank continues to drive its financial inclusion objective through initiatives that redefine banking operations in the country.

True to its mantra of more than banking, the Bank has today unveiled a new promotion targeted at children to improve financial literacy from an early age.



Riding on the back of the Bank’s kid’s savings account - Early Savers, the campaign dubbed “Perfect Start” is aimed at fuelling the dreams of young ones while providing the platform to learn, unearth and nurture their creative talents.



This constitutes one of Access Bank’s long term goals of promoting financial inclusion amongst specific segments of the market including children under the age of 18.



“Perfect Start” promo which is an industry first, will run digitally online as part of efforts to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols while creating opportunities for families to have fun and win amazing prizes.



Introducing the promotion to the general public, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, mentioned that the Bank trusts in helping people achieve their goals and aspirations, even in the face of adversity and that the outbreak of the coronavirus though painful, has taught us all a very great lesson of savings for the rainy day.

He highlighted that, “We believe that no matter how small or audacious a dream may sound, they could still come true. All one needs is encouragement and the right resources to boost their confidence and pursue that dream.



This promo is therefore guaranteed to excite everyone and give our future leaders an advantage over the others”.



Emphasizing the key features of the campaign, the Sector Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank, Mrs. Yvonne Antonio said, “The “Perfect Start” promo which is a digital campaign, is aimed at inculcating the culture of savings and showcasing the talent of children from the ages of 5 to 17, in a fun, educative and interactive way.



The promo is also designed to support parents and/or guardians with funds to help realize the dreams of their children or wards, through weekly, monthly and mega cash rewards.”



The Promo will run for a six month period, starting today September 1, 2020. The promo is open to both new and existing customers of Access Bank and to participate, customers will need to operate or open an Early Savers Account for their child or ward.

With a minimum deposit of GHS200 in the new or existing Early Savers Account, customers can participate in the promo and qualify to win weekly and monthly rewards.



Some of the amazing prizes being given away to over 1000 customers weekly and monthly include cash rewards worth over GHS 100,000 and other prizes such as PS5, tablets, among others.



This promo has no element of chance or lottery and rewards are purely based on participation in activities and earning points. There are a variety of activities that a child can participate in to enhance their financial literacy skills and showcase their talents and these include:



1.Access Got Talent: This is a platform for your child to display his/her talents in a monthly contest to win cash rewards.



2.Financial Literacy Games: This is a collection of educational and fun games for your child to play while winning some rewards as well.

3.Quizzy Sundays: This is a quiz challenge available on our USSD code *901# for your child to participate and win cash rewards.



4.Webinars: This is a virtual educational forum on financial literacy to help your child build a savings culture at an early age.



5.Friday Jams: This is a virtual party to entertain your child.



Currently operating from 52 business locations across the country, the Bank continues to build long-term relationships with its customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.



The Bank has over the last ten years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Access Bank has continuously used various channels to engage its customers to keep safe and adhere to safety protocols as prescribed by the WHO.



The bank has also used other strategies to boost customers’ business viability, including the “W Webinar Series” which tackles various topics of business continuity, redesigning business models for resilience among others and the Womenpreneur Contest to give opportunities to women SMEs to win financial grants for their businesses.

Source: Access Bank Ghana

