Access to accomodation for public sectors workers difficult due to low earnings – Rehoboth Properties CEO

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CEO of Rehoboth Properties Ltd., Gideon Ayiku Akrofi, has lamented the inability of public sector workers to afford housing facilities in the country.

He stated that government policies have not made room for most public sector workers to afford homes in the country.

Speaking at the grand opening of the Knightsbridge luxurious affordable housing in Kwabenya on Saturday, April 24, 2022, the CEO said, “Currently, only about 71 public sector workers of which 51 are parliamentary staff have been able to secure a property at the Rehoboth Knightsbridge through the Ghana housing Fund under the Ministry of Finance.”

“It is important to note that these 51 parliamentary staff could not have come on board without the support from the parliamentary service board. Though it is a step in the right direction a re-look of governmental reconsideration or financing schemes that will enable private and public sector workers to get access to affordable housing is very essential.”

He further called on government to institute policies that will push the affordable housing agenda in the country whiles calling for a partnership between private and public sector companies in addressing the housing deficit in Ghana.

“To make housing more affordable, we call on government to assist local private companies as it is being for foreign companies such as import tax waivers on building materials, etc. This will compensate for high increments arising from the high volatility of the dollar and enhance affordability thereby bridging the gap in the housing industry."

“To solve this problem, a sheer responsibility in the provision of affordable housing must be the way forward, effective public and private sector partnership will yield remarkable results in the housing industry."

“Government must put in place the necessary legislation and tax incentive schemes to put private sector builders in a comfortable position to construct more affordable homes to bridge the gap in the 2million housing deficit,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
