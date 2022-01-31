Accounts of Auditor General set to undergo audit

Parliament House of Ghana

Parliament constitutes four-member ad hoc committee

Audit of Auditor General’s account in accordance with Article 187[15] of 1992 Constitution



James Kluste Avedzi is Chairman of Committee



The accounts of the Office of the Auditor General are set to undergo an audit exercise.



This comes after Parliament last week constituted a four-member ad hoc committee for the recommendation of an auditor.



The decision to audit Auditor General accounts was adopted by the House after a motion was moved by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

In moving the motion before the floor of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the decision was also in accordance with (Article 187[15]) of the 1992 Constitution which allows Parliament to appoint an auditor to audit and report on the accounts of the Auditor-General’s Office.



Meanwhile, the four-member ad hoc committee will be chaired by James Klutse Avedzi who is a Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ketu North.



Other members of the committee are Stephen Amoah who is MP for Nyiaeso, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofi, MP for Upper Denkyira East and Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, MP for Navrongo Central.



The four-member ad hoc committee was however constituted during proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.