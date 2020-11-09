Accra City Hotel won for the second consecutive year 'Ghana’s Leading Hotel'

World Travel Awards “The Hospitality Oscar” was established in 1993 and has been globally recognized as the most prestigious and influential honours programme acknowledging outstanding global travel and tourism industry players who push the boundaries of industry excellence.

Winners are selected through a strict process by travel and tourism professionals and discerning consumers worldwide. The WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.



Accra City Hotel is honoured to have been awarded Ghana’s Leading Hotel for the second consecutive year at the World Travel Awards 2020. In response to winning this prestigious award, Mr. Roman Krabel, General Manager of Accra City Hotel, said “Given the disruptions that the travel industry is now experiencing, the award is an acknowledgement of the entire team’s commitment to delivering truly exceptional and safe experiences.



We are delighted to have been recognised by our guests, business partners, friends and followers and thank them greatly. It is our mission to fill Ghana with the light and warmth of hospitality, and a privilege to serve the needs of our frontline medical professionals, guests, owners, and fellow Team Members who have been impacted by the pandemic.” I extend my deepest gratitude to all my colleagues for their extraordinary efforts to deliver true hospitality during the most difficult year our industry has ever experienced.”



As COVID-19 developed into a pandemic, Accra City Hotel is among the first hotels in Ghana to launch responsive cancellation policies for guests and updating them repeatedly as the situation evolved. The various measures deployed by Accra City Hotel during the pandemic are built upon the Hotels “Travel Safe” commitment to drive responsible travel and tourism in Ghana.

“We’re thrilled that our hotel has been recognised with the World Travel Award, a remarkable achievement given how long we have been in operation. Our aim from the beginning was not only to offer something new to the social scene, but to attract a different calibre of tourists to Ghana; youthful, adventurous and hungry for experience. Whether guests are looking to relax, have fun, or anything in between, we have something for all. It is all about our guests pursuing their zest for life and revealing their individuality,” said Yaw Mamphey, Sales and Marketing Manager of Accra City Hotel.



To ensure the safety of guests and staff working at the hotel, Accra City Hotel, implemented a wide range of preventive measures in health, sanitation and safety standards, based on the Government guidelines. The hotel is certainly geared up for the future and will continue to passionately strive for further accolades and success.





