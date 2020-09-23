Achimota Retail Centre donates medical supplies to Achimota Hospital

Isaac Kyei-Mensah (fourth from left) hands over a packet of latex gloves to Dr Salamatu Atta

Source: Achimota Retail Centre

Achimota Retail Centre has set off its month-long fifth anniversary celebration in a public-spirited fashion, with the donation of a consignment of medical supplies and PPEs to the Achimota Hospital in Accra.

A delegation led by Mr. Isaac Kyei-Mensah, a Director at the Centre, handed over items including latex examination gloves, disinfectants, industrial sanitizers, face masks, liquid soap, floor cleaning gels and a set of specially built Veronica buckets to Achimota Hospital authorities yesterday.



“The staff of Achimota Hospital are doing God’s work, both on the frontline of the COVID 19 pandemic as well as in the normal day-to-day lives of the people of this community,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah told the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Salamatu Atta Nantogma during the presentation.



“For what you health workers do, and all the risks you take on our account, we at Achimota Retail Centre are so proud of you and consider you as our heroes; On behalf of the Board and Management of the Centre, we present this donation of medical suppliers as our little token of appreciation for the role you play in keeping our community healthy and safe,” Mr Kyei-Mensah said.



As a referral facility, the Achimota Hospital is the only public municipal health institution in the entire Okaikoi North Municipal Area, tackling all the four primary health specialities, namely obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, paediatrics and internal medicine.



“This donation is timely because we are not out of the woods yet as far as medical gear and supplies are concerned,” Dr Atta Nantogma said, as she received the items, adding that, for a hospital which makes well over 3,000 child deliveries each year, such benign gestures help to ease off the pressure.



Dr Atta Nantogma thanked the management of Achimota Retail Centre for the donation and urged many more corporate entities to emulate the mall’s sensitive gesture and support the hospital to enable it deliver quality services to the community.

Achimota Retail Centre, Accra’s third biggest retail facility, opened in October 2015, to the relief of residents across the Ga East Municipality and the entire north-eastern quarter of the capital and over the past five years, has brought modern one-stop shopping and recreation to residents in a host of communities, including Achimota, Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya and Ashongman.



“The donation to the Achimota Hospital marks the start of an exciting month-long celebration of our fifth anniversary. While we have lined up the finest ambient entertainment for families and patrons over the period, our stores are preparing to dole out unbelievable deals and discounts for our shoppers,” said Kobena Ampong, the Marketing Manager.



The celebrations will climax on Saturday, October 31 with a mini durbar at which a giant ARC Birthday Cake will be cut.









