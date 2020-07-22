Press Releases

ActionPlus supports persons living with HIV

ActionPlus Foundation has organised an impact workshop for persons living with HIV

ActionPlus Foundation a leader in the area of Health Advocacy globally has organised an impact workshop on COVID-19 for Persons Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in Accra with collaboration from Ghana Aids Commission and The Ashaiman Health Directorate to help educate persons living with such medical condition.

Apostle Fred Osei Annin, Founder Actionplus Foundation who joined the workshop virtually from the United Kingdom said ActionPlus Foundation is a world renowned Non-Governmental Organization that has led the campaign and fight against HIV/AIDS across the Globe for the past two decades and said organising this impact workshop and delivering of these essential items was very timely because of the level of relief it brings to persons living with HIV/AIDS.



He said our mandate here this morning is not only to talk about HIV/AIDS but rather to support persons living with such medical condition with food items, vitamins, Veronica Bucket, Hand Sanitizer, Liquid Soap, Tissue Papers, Nose Mask, and cash amount to help improve the living conditions of these person who have been adversely hit by the effect of the COVID- 19 pandemic.



Madam Rita Afriyie, Technical Coordinator (Ghana Aids Commission) at a workshop organized by Actionplus Foundation vehemently debunked the rumour that the country has run out of Antiretroviral drugs that is administered to persons living with HIV/AIDS.



Madam Afriyie further stated that what her outfit adopted what was known in their circles as rationing where she explained that the Health Facilities in the country were administering one-month drug because person living with the HIV/AIDS needed to be monitored and to be visiting the health facilities for further checks and therefore was not advisable to have given them three months’ drug because of the COVID lockdown restrictions.



She reiterated that the Ghana Aids Commission has been working closely with the Ghana Health Service since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and have adopted the use of dispatch to deliver the medications to the various persons at their respective locations to help them suppress their viral load and also adhere to the safety and preventive measures of Covid.

She emphasized that Older Adult living with HIV and with condition such as heart and lung problems may be at higher risk of becoming infected with the virus because of their underlying medical condition so they factored in all these risks in making decisions such as the use of dispatch in the delivery of the medication to the persons living with such medical conditions in their respective homes.



She added that aside the platform given to by the ActionPlus Foundation, Ghana Aids Commission is fully educating the public through the use of various new media platforms to deliver effective and result oriented communication to give them the desired result in the area of promoting health education and awareness creation.



Mrs. Patience Mamattah (Municipal Heath Director – Ashaiman Health Directorate) made a humble call to corporate organization supporting the COVID-19 relief fund to channel part of their resources to the Ghana Aids Commission to help them improve what they are currently doing in their fight against the HIV/AIDS virus.



Mrs. Mamattah made a humble call to all person living with the HIV/AIDS virus to adhere strictly to all the health protocols outlined by the World Health Organization and also make sure they eat a balanced diet at all times to keep their immune system strong and functional.

Source: ActionPlus Foundation

