Activities at Aflao border remain slow despite border reopening – GIS official

Activities at the Aflao border in the Volta region on Monday remained slow despite the opening of the land borders by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This is due to the persistent closure of the Togo side of the border, Immigration Officers said.



Sector Commander for Aflao of the Ghana Immigration Service, Frederick Duodu told TV3’s Roland Walker in interview on Monday that, “The first day has been normal, the place is calm. If you go out you will see that we don’t have a lot of people crossing."



“This is because the Togo side of the border is not opened, the closure is still in force so it has made the movement of persons through Aflao to Togo to other parts of West Africa not flowing. So, it is our hope that maybe next week the Togo, Cotonou and other countries will also open so that the free flow will happen along the border,” he stated.



He added that, “Before the closure, averagely we have about 5000 persons a day who access the Aflao border. Now, as per the president’s directive yesterday, officials will check their vaccination, those who are fully vaccinated before we allow the person to entire the country.”



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has said the closure of the borders brought a lot of hardship to the people living in the border towns.

“Today is a very exciting day for me in particular because it has been a fight well fought. We have actually fought for a long time and the time has really come today for the land borders to be reopened, it is a very exciting day and I thank God for this.



“It hasn’t been easy for the residents and constituents but of course in his time, he makes everything beautiful. So today being the day that the land borders are reopened, I think I will be very happy,” she told journalists on Monday March 28.







President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27 announced that all land and sea borders have been opened.



“Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana who are not fully vaccinated would have to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR test and will be offered vaccination at the point of entry,” he said in his 28th COVID-19 update.



He further announced that fully vaccinated travellers would not need PCR and Antigen Tests.



In his 28th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday March 27, he said “Fully vaccinated travellers would not need PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”