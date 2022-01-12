Address exorbitant fees charged by shipping lines at the ports – GIIF to government

Freight Forwarders threatened to strike in 2021

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIIF) wants government to have a relook at the operations of shipping lines in the country.



According to Johnny Mantey who is Chairman of the Tema Chapter of the Institute, government must find a once and for all solution with regard to the exorbitant fees charged by shipping lines for the import and export of goods.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Mantey described the exorbitant charges as one that is adversely affecting their operations and subsequently impacting the cost of doing business.

“The shipping lines are ripping people off like nobody’s business. On holidays and weekends, they are still charging people. The kind of money the shipping lines are making in this town is obscene and needs to be looked at by the government,” he told Citi Business News.



“…If the government looks at the shipping lines alone, we will end up reducing our tariffs at the ports. With everything that is going on with the stalemate when it comes to the benchmark discount reversal, people are worried about their demurrage fees,” he added.



As part of efforts to get their concerns addressed, Johnny Mantey said the Institute will table their issues when consultations on the discounts on benchmark values commence.



