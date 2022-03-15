Address fuel price hikes or we embark on a demonstration – COPEC tells government

Duncan Amoah is Executive Secretary for COPEC

Prices of fuel to increase significantly in second pricing window of March 2022

Cedi depreciates against US Dollar



Government given one-week ultimatum to reduce fuel prices



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC) has threatened to embark on a demonstration over the persistent hike in petroleum products.



Prices of fuel products in the county have been projected to one again increase in the second pricing of March this year from GH¢8.22 to GH¢10.00 per litre for diesel, and from GH¢8.22 to GH¢9.00 for petrol by Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Reacting to the development, Executive Secretary of the Chamber, Duncan Amoah, in an interaction with Citi Business News called on government to implement stringent measures to address the situation to cushion consumers and prevent a demonstration.



“We want to give the authorities an ultimatum. By close of the week, if we don’t hear anything concerning the reduction of fuel prices to reduce the burden on consumers as France has done by giving subsidies to their people, we will by Friday [March 18, 2022] hit the street to demonstrate.”



Touching on reasons for the persistent hike in petroleum products, Duncan Amoah said the cedi’s current struggles against major trading currencies and increasing cost of oil on the international market can be attributed to the hikes.