Address pay disparities holistically to reduce labour agitations – Economist tells government

Professor William Baah Boateng is an Economist

Worker Unions threaten strike

Huge disparity in salaries of govt workers, Baah Boateng



Inflation stands at 19.4%



Economist, Professor William Baah Boateng, has stated that government needs a holistic approach to address and revise salary structures in the country.



This he believes will reduce labour agitations in the country.



In recent times, worker unions have threatened industrial actions to seek increment in their salaries due to the current rise in inflation.



He noted that there is a huge pay difference between the different tiers of government workers which, usually translates into the agitation from labour.

Speaking in a JoyNews interview, he said, “I think as a country, we haven’t looked at our pay system holistically. And I say this because we seem to address wage issues in a firefighting manner. When we started the single spine in 2010 and everybody will bear me out that the disparity between those on the single spine and other levels was not that much.



“And I always put them in three or four [categories], we have those of us on the single spine, we have those on Article 71, then we have those who are supposed to pay their workers based on what they generate. And then we have others as well.”



“So when you have these differences, and then in 2010 the differences weren’t that much, and from 2013- 2014 you see that the gap began to widen so fast that those on the single spine began to realize that they were not getting what they want and when they compare themselves to others, I think they’re not better or their far far far worse than them.



“Then when the inflation begins to misbehave, then you expect that labour will rise. So, I think it’s time government looks at our pay system in a holistic manner and try to see how the inter-equity relativities will be breached so that at least when you have such a situation you will not get the pressure as we have now,” he said.



Professor Baah Boateng stated that if these gaps are reduced even in times of inflation, labour agitations will not be as rampant as is currently the case.



“But if we’re able to address the pay system holistically, from Article 71 to those who are paid based on their own IDF up to the single spine, then we would be able to know where the problem is and then we would be able to minimize the gap, and that when there is an issue, in terms of inflation going up, those at the bottom will understand that after all we’re not too different from those at the top,” he said.