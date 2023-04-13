0
Adjust prices of goods to reflect exchange rate, inflation decline – GUTA to members

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng121212121 GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on its members in the business community to respond positively to the changing trend in inflation and adjust prices to also reflect the exchange rate.

This comes after the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on April 12 announced a sharp drop in the national inflation from 52.8 percent in February to 45.0 percent in March 2023.

On the back on this and some relative stability in the exchange rate, GUTA has encouraged traders to react by adjusting the prices of goods towards a downward trend.

“In light of this, GUTA entreats all members of the business community to respond positively to the changing trend and adjust prices to reflect the exchange rate”

“Indeed, we are very appreciative of the government’s efforts, and hope that it will bring relief to businesses and lead to the economic transformation we all cherish and desire as a nation,” President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng said this in a statement issued on April 12, 2023.

GUTA further acknowledged the efforts of government and the Bank of Ghana which has resulted in the recent developments.

The Association however urged government to work towards further strengthening the local currency against other major trading currencies.

