Administrators urged to make accountability more personal

The Head of Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, has urged administrators of both public and private institutions to make accountability more personal.

Speaking on "Contemporary Issues in Administration: The Strategic Perspective", Mr Agyekum-Dwamena called on administrators to set targets in managing accountability, where they would make accountability more personal and individualistic to help check and identify underperformance.



The Head of Civil Service said administrators should take cognizance of the link between performance and results, knowing the terms of reference, objectives, and impacts.



Mr Agyekum-Dwamena was speaking at the fourth annual Admin Professional Conference of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMC-GH) on the topic: "Admin Professionals in the success of Ghana's public Management Reform."



"We do give advice a lot, we do strategies a lot, but more often than not, we emphasize performance, and we turn to leave the impacts and results," the Head of the Civil Service said.



Mr Agyekum-Dwamena also urged administrators of both public and private institutions to speak truth to power without fear or favour. Administrators and politicians are like a marriage of convenience, "we need to be a bit more resilient, understanding, agree and disagree on issues focusing on the national interest."

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees for CIAMC-GH, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, said as a result of organizational and environmental changes, the work of administrators is becoming much less rigid and rule-oriented.



"Today, Administrators participate in developing business strategies and ensure that organizational decision-making is not only growth-oriented but directed towards problem-solving," he said.



The Chairman also noted that certain areas of administrators' work demand a high degree of detail, planning and analyses, whereas other areas demand exact time scale and highly regulated treatment.



He called on the administrators to embrace all necessary skills and technologies to achieve the optimal results in their planning, analyses and time scale since the profession was becoming much less rigid and rule-oriented.



"Contemporary administration is necessarily concerned with all fields of the knowledge equipped to meet the full satisfaction of the customer. It has evolved into robust, dynamic members of the organizational team serving as the hub around which all activities of the organization move," the Chairman said.

Dr Ishmael Yamson, the Chairman of the Conference, advised administrators to always show commitment to excellence, professionalism, and responsibility in public and private circles since they all aimed at creating value for the State.



Administrators are expected to incorporate standards, the law, safety principles, responsibility and accountability, and critical analysis into their decision-making process, including evidence-based practice and customer-centred service.



"Whether you are producing goods and providing a service in the public or private sector, at the end of the day, you must deliver value to this country. If you are doing something that has no value, you are of no importance to this economy," he said.



Dr Yamson advised them to exercise care in everything they would do, provide services and goods with speed because the world had changed, and the drivers of the economies of the world thrive on speed and getting it right.