Adopt innovative measures to build business resilience - Ruka Sanusi to SGBs

Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Change Innovation Center, Ruka Sanusi, has reiterated the importance of female entrepreneurs to develop innovative measures to help build business resilience for small and growing businesses (SGB).



She is, therefore, advocating for stringent measures aimed at addressing issues such as gender and cultural biases in entrepreneurship, access to business support, and financing modules among other factors.



Speaking at this year’s Incubating Climate Innovation Symposium in Accra, the GCIC Executive Director said studies have shown that male-owned entrepreneurial firms significantly outperform female-owned firms on the globe.



“We are seeing persistent gender norms in entrepreneurship which are consistent with cultural barriers for women in innovation-related fields and when we put this together with Climate Change and its negative externalities, there is a need for climate urgent action that is gender-responsive and one that calls for business action which is very urgent.”

“As our global community struggles to combat the effects of climate change, the small and growing businesses (SGB) have a vital role to play in developing adaptation solutions but the gender norms in entrepreneurship may slow down these,” she stated.



Ruka Sanusi further stressed the need to build more confidence and support among women entrepreneurs to help their businesses grow, improve innovative ideas, and livelihood.



Meanwhile, speakers at this year’s symposium called for the prioritisation of investments in agriculture, forestry, water; coastal management, urban development, mobility and waste as a short-term measure for climate adaptation before 2030.



They also highlighted institutions including disaster risk management, social protection, climate-proofing, health and financial sectors and financing must be strengthened to be climate-resilient.



The theme of the GCIC Incubating Climate Innovation 2022 was; “Building the Green Economy in Ghana: The Role of Gender and Entrepreneurship”.



The symposium offered a platform for strategic economy and ecology conversations led by speakers from the government, private sector, development agencies, as well as SMEs.

The GCIC is a pioneering national business incubator with a unique focus on developing SME ventures and entrepreneurs in Ghana’s ‘Green Economy’.



The Center aims to develop and support transformational ventures and entrepreneurs who are pioneering adaptive and mitigating solutions for climate change solutions in Ghana.



GCIC is an institute of Ashesi University currently funded by a grant from Global Affairs Canada.



