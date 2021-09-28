Adopt stringent security checks on bank staff – Prof. Kwasi Aning to financial institutions

Security Analyst, Professor Kwasi Aning

• Financial institutions have been tasked to adopt stringent security checks on their staff

• This is on the back of increasing spate of bank-related robberies in the country



• Some armed persons have been meting out attacks on persons who have made transactions at the bank



Security Analyst, Professor Kwasi Aning has called for the adoption of stringent security measures by financial institutions and their staff.



The call comes following an increasing spate of bank-related robberies occurring in parts of the country.



Making his submission on Joy FM News File, Prof Aning, who is also the Director of Academic Affairs and Research Faculty at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), said the routine checks are necessary to ascertain the culpability of bank staff who might be engaging in illegalities to avert further bank-related robberies.

“This lady who withdrew money from the bank, how did criminals know that she had money on her? Are we picking up people within that particular bank, checking their laptops and phone records, or if there is a compromise of such sensitive information to the client?” he questioned.



“Some really critical questions need to be asked to assure us or those who use the banking facilities that the backgrounds of bank staff are checked, secured, and they are routinely also checked again because [this kind of crimes] raises serious fundamental questions because of the gang-style manner in which this operation was carried,” Prof. Aning stressed.



Over the past few weeks, some heavily armed persons have been meting out various attacks on persons who may have transacted business at a bank.



This has heightened the level of insecurity in the country with the police already making some arrests.