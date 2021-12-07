Adopt talent-management plan for employee advancement – Dogbegah

Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors Ghana

The adoption of a talent management plan that identifies and develops the skills and competencies of employees to improve performance will enhance organizational growth, Mr. Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors Ghana has said.

Delivering a lecture at the 20th Graduation and Induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana (CIAMC), dubbed; "Talent Management in the Administration and Management Consultancy Profession"; Mr. Dogbegah said identifying talents required organizations to know what they needed in terms of skills-set and reaching out to attract those talents to achieve their mission.



“The talent management plan is basically the managing of the talents. Therefore, I suggest we adopt such a plan to be able to attract, retain and develop the skills and competencies of employees to enhance organizational growth,” he said.



Talent development also required organizations to have a flexible support system for employees to be able to achieve job satisfaction, he said, and urged them to keep their promises to employees when attracting them.



Mr. Dogbegah said retaining and developing the skills and competencies of employees was critical to achieving organizational success since the performance of employees had a bearing on the organization’s growth.



“Often some organizations give promises to potential employees to attract them, but, fail to deliver when they engage them. Such a situation does not support organizational growth as it makes employees lose trust in employers,” he said.



Adding, “One of the key outcomes as far as governance is concerned is trust. If employees cannot trust management, it is very difficult to achieve organizational growth.”

Graduating Professionals



In all, 194 administrators and management professionals graduated and were inducted into the professional body.



They comprise seven professional fellows, 29 full members, 154 associates, and four graduates.



Mr. Samuel Mawusi Asafo, the Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC, said talent management was necessary because organizational success was not just about having talents, but how they were managed to enhance growth.



He advised the graduates to put to bear the skills acquired to be exceptional at their workplaces.



“We believe that when we use our knowledge and skills for personal and organizational development, it will transcend to national development.”