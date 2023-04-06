Adopt technology to drive agriculture – Youth told

New technological and digital tools are providing efficiency and timely delivery

Speakers at the just-ended Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit have encouraged the youth and agriculture enthusiasts to shift from the old way of agriculture production and adopt technology in their quest to boost productivity.

This has become necessary as the world keeps moving onto new technological and digital tools for efficiency and timely delivery.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the B&FT, Dr. Godwin Acquaye, speaking at the summit advised the youth to read widely on new innovative technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) among others available to equip themselves. For him, the use of these tools will boost production in the Agric value chain.



Business Lawyer Richard Nunekpeku further stressed the need for young ones to adopt technology in agriculture, indicating that there are numerous opportunities in the value chain which can be tapped to create employment and also boost the sector.



He then emphasised the need to use technology for solving problems farmers currently face in the country. He added that there are several funding support systems from international and local organisations for young people who are interested in using technology to farm.



“This is a call for you to understand the sector so as to see what you can develop with technology. It could be to create an efficient way for the farmer to source inputs and market; and also have access to extension services without the physical presence of extension officers. With the help of AI and machine learning, various possibilities are being enabled,” Mr. Nunekpeku added.

Executive Director-Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye, was of the view that agriculture is currently becoming extremely energy-intensive for active productivity. In line with this, it is necessary to use technology that allows for adaptation to new forms of energy which can be used to extend, for example, electricity – and make power available for productivity on the farms



The Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit is an initiative of Agricwealth, a non-profit organisation that seeks to mobilise 5 million youth across the country and imbue in them enthusiasm for agriculture.



This year’s summit brought together students, farmers and other Agric enthusiasts from all over the country, and was on the theme ‘Agriculture for Economic Transformation and Development with focus on youth, women and climate’.



Convener for the summit, Evans Kyere-Mensah – speaking to the B&FT, underscored the need for youth to become centre-stage for the Agric sector. He noted that this will make the country a food-secure sovereign nation.