Adoption of common trade currency crucial to reducing Africa's dollar dependence - Afrexim Bank

Africa’s quest to remain self-reliant and take advantage of the continental free trade agreement will be boosted once member countries adopt a single trade currency.

This is the view of the West African Chief Operating Officer for Afrexim Bank, Eric Intong, who argues that the introduction of a single trade currency will reduce Africa’s dependence on the US dollar.



Addressing participants during a roundtable discussion at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Law School, Eric Intong said the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may pose certain challenges if a single trade currency is not introduced to help facilitate trade.



“If we stop paying African trade in dollars that is going to reduce the pressure on our currencies. We have made that estimate and it is at $5 billion annually. This will even be more once we start operating and the data from the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS)”, he is quoted by Business.



“Today if I am sitting in Nigeria, and if I want to buy something from Ghana, why should I be paying in dollars? It doesn’t make sense,” Mr Intong lamented.

He continued, “The inability of African countries to develop a common currency to trade with adds more cost to moving goods on the continent”



The Afrexim Bank COO however said formal trade assessments conducted in the West Africa sub-region show there is built-up pressure on many local currencies.



He added that this pressure, could witness a drop, if a common currency for trade is adopted and introduced among West African countries.



