Advans Ghana Savings and Loans in collaboration with OikoCredit distributes PPE’s and sanitary products to clients

The CEO Mr. Olivier B. Bechet presenting some items to a client

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans launches distribution of PPE’s and Sanitary products to its clients.

The 5 days project aims at distributing nose masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing soap and Veronica buckets to clients as part of its measures in assisting clients fight the spread of COVID-19.



Since the beginning of this crisis, Advans Ghana has considered as a top priority the protection of its staff and clients by strictly implementing all protocols in its premises and activities but also by relentlessly sensitizing the public, clients and staff on protective measures to put in place at work, at home and outside.



In a short presentation made by Advans Ghana’s management team on the 14th of August 2020, where PPE’S were donated to 8 clients representing the 2,000 clients who would be receiving the large quantities items, the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Olivier Bailly-Béchet, in his speech stated that, “even though there are many recoveries, as the virus is still real and spreading in Ghana, uncertainty remains for the future. And we all know uncertainty is never good for business.



Whiles nations around the world are making strides in generating a vaccine, it is our individual and collective responsibility to implement the safety protocols at all times to protect ourselves and others by washing of hands regularly, keeping a 2 meter social distancing, wearing of a facemask, avoiding touching one’s mouth, eyes and nose and sanitizing regularly.”



It is for this very reason, Management of Advans Ghana with the contribution of its partner Oikocredit has stepped in again to support its clients with PPE’s and sanitary products to ensure maximum safety at their various business centers after five (5) months of the crisis.

He indicated that, this comes as part of the many interventions Advans Ghana has rolled for its clients with the onset of COVID:



1.Advans Ghana also gave out a relief package (with Grace Period & loan restructuring) for clients and continue to provide loans and other financial services, especially the mobile banking solution “Mobibank”, to support clients in restarting their businesses, performing their transactions and more generally in addressing their needs.



2.The institution also introduced business advice to help its clients in navigating through this challenging crisis and to manage Covid from a health perspective.



Riding on the back of the company’s social goals, the event also served as a springboard to provide education to its clients on the widespread use of COVID-19 and its impact on livelihoods and businesses.



While making sure the PPE’s and sanitary products being given away were locally produced, one core principle of Advans Ghana was fulfilled in this project; that is, aiming to provide support to local manufacturers, entrepreneurs and MSME’s.

The event saw in attendance individual entrepreneurs from whom Advans Ghana purchased the items being given away from.



Olivier Bailly-Béchet, charged all branch managers, in the twenty (20) branches to replicate this exercise across the board between 14th and 19th August, 2020.



He ended by saying that each client’s family, friends, Ghana and Advans need them safe and healthy. That is why Advans is happy to do this humble contribution today. Because at Advans, we believe we are stronger together.

