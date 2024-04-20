Advocating for privatisation of ECG, VRA, GRIDCo a good call – Ben Boakye commends Otumfuo

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for advocating the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

He emphasized the importance of separating politics from the power sector in handling such privatization efforts, referencing previous issues like those with the Power Distribution Services (PDS).



“It is a good call, but it is way more than that. We have to ensure that what happened with PDS does not recur.



“Let us isolate politics from it, bring in the private sector so that the state can control them,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, April 20.



The Asantehene, while speaking at the commissioning of a 430-kilometre natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 17, mentioned that these power companies would operate more efficiently and rake in more profit if run by private entities.



Otumfuo said, “The government should concentrate on policies and involve the private sector, and you can attract more investors into the country which will create more employment.”

He added, “VRA and others are all government establishments; let’s give them out and diversify them into the private sector and get more money there and get the right people to do it. GRIDCo and others let’s give them the money and get the qualified people, diversify government from it, and let them work.”



EAN/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel