AfCFTA: Let’s build our capacities, technical skills to deal with tax fraud - GRA boss

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Commissioner–General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has advised customs and tax authorities in Africa to build their capacities and skills as they prepare for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA).

He was speaking at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra during the opening ceremony of the 7th African Tax Research Network (ATRN) Congress.



The theme of the Congress was “Tax and Revenue Implications of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”



Some of the undertakings he explained would require that the members look at their capacities and skills as revenue authorities.



In his welcome address, he opined that the implementation of the AFCTA will play a critical role in how "we operate and tax authorities and customs authorities”.

He encouraged participants to participate in the debate to influence policy and the way we collect our revenue.



He advised Network members to consider how they could best collaborate with their respective Ministries of Finance and Trade to find ways to mitigate the revenue losses expected as we reduce import duties.



He stated that AFCTA implementation will necessitate technical skills, advanced processes, and the use of technology in collaboration with competent authorities such as the Ministries of Finance and Trade.