0
Menu
Business

AfCFTA creating enormous opportunities for Africa to impact the rest of the world – ITC Executive Director

Itc Dir.png Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director at the International Trade Centre

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Russia-Ukraine crisis affecting imports

AfCFTA to build free trade for Africa

Africa urged to leverage AfCFTA benefits

In the face of the current global economic hardships characterized by the conflict currently ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area presents vast opportunities for African countries to impact the rest of the world through trade.

Due to the conflict ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, most countries have pulled back their exports to other countries, a phenomenon that is causing a general hike in the prices of goods and services.

However, Executive Director at the International Trade Centre, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, during the World Trade Promotion Conference 2024 noted that “It is completely natural for countries that feel threatened to pull inwards but I don’t think that is going to last long."

The AfCFTA provides a platform for African countries to trade among themselves to reduce the reliance on European countries.

She stated that “we are already seeing a movement of near-shoring or friend shoring taking place where there are amazing opportunities now for Africa because of the shift out of Asia and China towards potential markets which will loosen up the supply chain and allow greater ease in movement.”

“It is important to realize that there has not been a crisis like this in over a 100years and so none of us will know how to address this in real-time. That added to the conflict with Ukraine has exacerbated the situation, increased supply costs, migration, and refugee crisis.”

According to Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Africa must take advantage of these opportunities to build its free trade.

“So, in essence, the world is recalibrating, and as the world is recalibrating you see shifts in supply chains in value chains and that is where the African Continental Free Trade Area is creating an enormous opportunity for Africa to build its free trade and also impact the rest of the world, she noted.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Related Articles: