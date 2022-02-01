AfCFTA implementation: Krapa urges media to speak for marginalised groups

Herbert Krapa is a deputy minister of trade and industry

Source: Osei Bismarck, Contributor

The deputy minister of trade and industry, Hon. Herbert Krapa has urged the Ghanaian media to be the voice of marginalised people in society and help express their views on matters of national development, especially on the implementation of AfCFTA in their programming and reportage.

He made this call on the media on Monday at a media capacity enhancement programme on the workings of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.



The programme was organised by the Ministry of Information in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Aburi in the Eastern Region.



The deputy ministry expressed the view that the Media in Ghana, like their counterparts in every corner of the African continent had an important role to play to ensure the success and implementation of AfCFTA.



He added that it was imperative for them to make the views of different interest groups such as consumers, producers, workers and small businesses heard.



He noted that in the discharge of their everyday duty, the Media must endeavour to create opportunities for businesses to provide input into the execution of the Agreement through sharing lessons from their own experiences.

“You must regularly review the extent to which the country is engaging to implement the AfCFTA. Such reviews would stimulate discussions on the utility of the Agreement. Without you, and your active collaboration with government in this effort of ours, businesses, SMEs, indeed many of us, will not understand fully this potentially life-changing Agreement”, he emphasized.



Hon. Krapa mentioned that there was the need for the Media to probe and analyse the relationship between AfCFTA trade rules and national trade policy to better understand the challenges associated with it and communicate same with clarity.



“On Accessible analysis: The media have a duty to make complex policy processes and issues about AfCFTA intelligible for target audiences, explaining constantly technical language and jargons. On Development perspective and poverty reduction: The media should focus on the link between trade and development opportunities and barriers, and the implications of AfCFTA for poverty reduction. On Human impact: You should highlight how trade and trade policies directly affect people. For example, it provides access to essential goods and services or employment”, he admonished.



He further urged, “On interest representation and decision-making: Explore the underlying social, economic and political interests involved in trade policy-making. On Gender: You must constantly and consistently consider how trade policies reflect and affect the roles and socio-economic positions of men and women”.



The Hon Deputy Minister expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Information led by its Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the UNDP for creating the platform for knowledge-sharing on issues regarding AfCFTA. He was hopeful that it will help broaden the stakeholder engagement and participation in the African Free Trade discussion and implementation.

In a remark, the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah underscored the importance of partnerships between government, citizens and all other stakeholders in the national efforts at economic resurgence post-COVID-19.



He stated that the Media was the bridge that facilitates these partnerships, adding that it was of great necessity they be equipped with the right information in order to be able to ask the right questions and better inform the populace.



The one-day training programme dubbed “Equipping the Media to Report on AfCFTA” was also attended by the Coordinator of the National AfCFTA Office, Dr. Fareed Arthur and the UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr. Angela Lusigi.