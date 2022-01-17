AfCFTA is an attractive venture for American investors – Stephanie Sulivan

U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan

AfCFTA would make Ghana the gateway to trade and investment in Africa, Sullivan

United States opening new AmCham in Ghana



AmCham would help American investors understand AfCFTA better – Sullivan



U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, has said there is the need for Ghanaian businesses to see the AfCFTA as a game-changer for them to expand their business to better their livelihood.



Speaking at the opening of a new office for American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Stephanie Sulivan added that the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) agreement could make Ghana the gateway to trade and investment in Africa.

According to the ambassador, Ghana being the host of AfCFTA secretariat together with its growing middle class and stable political environment was attracting more American investors looking for opportunities in Africa.



“The AfCFTA has the potential to be a game-changer, not only for doing business across the continent but also for how the rest of the world thinks of Africa. It can truly make Ghana a gateway for the African market. U.S. companies already see the opportunity,” Ambassador Sullivan was quoted by thebftonline.



Touching on the new AmCham office, she said the office would help American investors and firms better understand the opportunities that AfCFTA offers.



“AmCham Ghana has its eye on the future as it looks to position itself for success in Africa’s rapidly changing business environment,” she said, adding that the Resource Centre will further "encourage U.S. businesses to see Ghana as the gateway to trade in Africa."