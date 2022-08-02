AfCFTA policy framework to boost production of 'Made in Ghana' goods – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the institution of the national AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan is an avenue for the private sector to leverage for increased productivity.

According to the president, the private sector in Ghana must take full of advantage of the free trade agreement, especially at a time when the action plan has been launched to increase the production of Ghanaian-made products.



He made the statement in a speech read on his behalf at the launch the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.



He said, “The National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan is geared towards the harmonization of relevant policies, programs, laws, and regulations to boost the productive capacities of the private sector in Ghana particularly the MSMEs to harness the full benefits of AfCFTA.”



“A successful implementation of the Action Plan will boost the capacities of the Ghanaian private sector to take advantage of market access opportunities in Africa to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ goods and services,” he stressed.



Nana Akufo-Addo however added that the “launch clearly indicates that Government is continuously positioning the private sector operators in Ghana to trade under the AfCFTA Agreement.”













