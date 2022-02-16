Affordable Housing: GREDA urges government to grant members tax rebates

Ghana's housing deficit according data stands at around 2 million units

GREDA meets Akufo-Addo in 2019 on housing concerns

Ghana’s housing deficit at around 2 million units



Parliament, Ministry of Finance working with GREDA



President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Patrick Ebo Bonful has urged government to grant its members tax rebates to construct more affordable housing units in the country.



According to him, the rebate is vital to allow GREDA to develop and build more affordable housing units aimed at bridging the country's housing deficit which is about 2 million units.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, the GREDA president said it working with government agencies to ensure the construction of some 20,000 housing units annually comes into fruition with the introduction of the tax rebates.

“The affordable housing agenda has been on our hearts. We are currently working on the details pertaining to the 20,000 housing units’ target we set for ourselves, and we will share the same with Ghanaians soon. We are working with the government, asking for tax rebates, the same rebates given to foreign companies when they come here to build affordable housing.”



“These are a range from corporate tax, waivers on import duties and the likes. We are working with parliament and the Ministry of Finance on this and hopefully, they’ll soon come around, so we proceed with the action stage of the project,” he is quoted by Citibusinessnews.com



Meanwhile, in 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tasked GREDA to develop a proposal aimed toward the construction of some 20,000 housing units to help address the country’s housing deficit.



Although the move is yet to be achieved, GREDA believes that the tax rebates from government will assist its members to develop and construct the housing units.