Affordable housing: Private developers urged to embrace government’s revised strategy

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called on private developers in the country to embrace government's revised strategy of providing mass affordable housing units for middle to low-income earners.

Government through the Ministry are working to develop a new framework that will see a reduction in the cost of affordable housing units in the country by 50 percent.

Speaking at a ceremony to outdoor an affordable housing project by Rehoboth Properties Limited in Accra, Asenso-Boakye said due to the current housing deficit which is at 1.8 million units, it has become imperative for government to revise its strategy to deliver affordable housing to the masses.

“Apart from the free land and infrastructure services to these sites, government is providing tax incentives to participating developers with the aim of making the cost of construction much lower, thereby making the houses truly affordable. I, therefore, charge all private developers, especially members of GREDA to collaborate with the government in this course,” Francis Asenso-Boakye said.

The sector minister further reiterated government's commitment to addressing housing concerns in Ghana as well as creating an enabling environment for the housing sector to thrive.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
