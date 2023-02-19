Aflao GRA Customs exceeds 2022 revenue target by GHC4 million

Executives captured in a photo

Source: GNA

The Aflao sector Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has exceeded its revenue target for 2022 by GHC4 million.

The Aflao sector mobilized GHC 213.84 million out of a revenue target of GHC 209.74 million for 2022, which was exceeded.



Mr Joseph Allan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Customs, who doubles as the Second-in-Command of the sector, disclosed these at an end-of-year get-together organized by the Command at Aflao, Friday.



It was to recognize the contribution of the hard-working officers under command in the year under review and to motivate them to do even more in realizing the collection's revenue target for 2023.



He said that the Sector has been given a target of GHC 315.8 million for the 2023 revenue period and called on all stakeholders to support the Customs division to realize this mandate.



“Let the collective efforts from all officers and allied agencies facilitate this target and even exceed it.”



“I stand here with pride to congratulate all officers on behalf of the sector commander for their hard work and dedication to duty in 2022. It is with pride that I announce to you that the Aflao collection exceeded its revenue target for last year, all due to the hard work of each and every one of you," CRO Allan said.

"We will be adopting new strategies to up our game to realize not just our revenue target for 2023, but to exceed it," he said.



CRO Allan further entreated all officers of the command and all other security officials at the frontier to take their duties seriously and to be on the lookout for suspicious characters who may want to enter Ghana to disturb the stability and security of the country and by extension, the sub-region.



"As we collect revenue and facilitate trade, we should be mindful of terrorist and jihadist activities in our sub-region and promptly report any unusual movements or activities so that they can be nipped in the bud- let us put our shoulders to the wheel and work hard to support government programs and activities in these difficult times," he said.



Mr. Segou A. Lucien, a representative from the Togolese Customs Division, stressed the importance of cooperation between Ghana and Togo towards the realization of the ECOWAS Protocols on the Free Movement of Persons, Goods, and Services within the borders of the two nations and beyond.



He said the relationship between Ghana and Togo had always been cordial despite some fallouts, which he observed were bound to occur in every human institution.



Mr. Lucien pledged the commitment of the Togolese authorities to ensuring that the security of the two countries and the rest of the sub-region was maintained at all times.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, in a message delivered on his behalf, assured the GRA Customs and all allied agencies of the Assembly's preparedness to create the enabling environment for them to thrive in mobilizing revenue for national development.



He added that measures were being put in place to ensure that the Sector continues to deliver successfully on its mandate.



The occasion brought together members of sister security agencies and allied organizations, representatives from the Ketu South and North Municipal Assemblies as well as other invited guests from communities within the collection's catchment areas.



Awards and citations of honor were presented to some officers for distinguishing themselves in their line of duty.