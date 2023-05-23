Afreximbank has provided vital support to Ghana’s economy over the years – Minister

Dr. Amin Adam, Minister of State responsible for Finance and Professor Benedict Oramah

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has lauded the efforts and contribution of Afreximbank Group toward supporting Ghana’s economy over the years.

According to him, the Bank has played a pivotal role by way of financial support in developmental projects and especially the recent provision of a $750 million loan facility in 2022.



“Just last year, in the midst of what was a really difficult year in Ghana’s economic history, the Afreximbank showed what cherished friendships are for. The amount of US$750 million loan provided to Ghana cannot be understated and we are truly thankful for coming through.”



“Through our enduring partnership, Ghana has undertaken significant projects in the health, transportation, Energy, finance and; of course, trade financing. Key private financial institutions have also experienced the power of Afreximbank in expanding their operations.”



Dr Amin Adam made this known at a press launch of the 30th Afreximbank Annual General Meeting and anniversary which will be hosted in Accra, Ghana.



He further commended the board of directors and management of the bank for working towards the growth of the bank’s assets from $5 billion to about $27 billion as of September 2022.

President of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah on his part said the choice of Ghana as host of the AGM and 30th anniversary was not a difficult one as the country has demonstrated the importance of collaboration with the bank.



“Ghana is the birthplace of Pan-Africanism, and its pioneer and successive leaders have shown unwavering commitment to the Pan-African ideals. Also, the recent successful Year of Return ushered in a new sense of belonging and oneness irrespective of geographic boundaries,” he noted.



Prof Oramah continued, “Ghana was one of the first countries to respond to Afreximbank's capital call in 2021, despite the COVID-19-induced financial and economic challenges that confronted the entire continent.”



Meanwhile, the theme for AGM; “Delivering the Vision: Building Prosperity for Africans” is informed by the critical role that Afreximbank has played over the last three decades in the promotion of economic integration in Africa through support for intra-African trade and investment; and diversification of sources of growth and exports for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.



