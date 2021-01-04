Africa Youth Awards 2020: Kuami Eugene, other young African leaders announced winners

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Winners for the 2020 Africa Youth Awards were announced on the 1st of January after a highly contested public voting process, which saw 129 nominees from 32 African countries vying to win their respective categories.

Zambian Social Entrepreneur Barrington Chungulo & Kenyan Philanthropist Amisa Rashid Ahmed were voted to receive the premier award as the 2020 African Youth of the Year in the male and female categories.



Other notable winners include Ghanaian Musician Kuami Eugene, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Lucy Mary Athieno, Wilson Atumeyi, and Habtamu Abafogi.



The scheme which was instituted in 2014 as a Pan African awards scheme to honour inspiring young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields received over 1000 nominations for the 2020 awards, which was held in partnership with Kenley College and Avance Media.



Africa Youth Awards is also expected to announce the publication of its upcoming book dubbed: COVID-19 & the African Youth Heroes, which will be a compilation of stories from inspirational young Africans who through their individual initiatives contributed to various activities to curb the spread of the virus in their communities.



Below is the list of the 2020 Africa Youth Awards winners

- Amisa Rashid Ahmed || Nivishe Foundation, Kenya - African Youth of the Year (Female)



- Barrington Chungulo || The Dream Factory, Zambia - African Youth of the Year (Male)



- Wilson Atumeyi || Waterwide, Nigeria - Advocate of the Year



- Claire Nasike Akello || The Hummingbird Foundation, Kenya - Award for Agriculture



- Maame Efua De-Heer || Power of Love Foundation Canada, Ghana/Canada - Award for Diaspora Achievements

- Amadu Zulkarnain Mohammed || Achievers Ghana Education, Ghana - Award for Education



- Kuami Eugene || Musician, Ghana - Award for Entertainment



- Habtamu Abafogi || Jimma University Biomedical Innovation Center, Ethiopia - Award for Technology



- Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches, Ghana - Entrepreneur of the Year



- Andrews Ofosuhene || Rotary Club of Accra-East, Ghana - Leader of the Year

- Kwadwo Sheldon || House of Content, Ghana - Media Personality of the Year



- Lucy Mary Athieno || Eco-Pads Uganda, Uganda - Social Entrepreneur of the Year



- AJ Willz Media || Ghana - Startup of the Year



- Youth4parliament || Zambia - Youth-led Organisation of the Year

