Africa has all the resources to get the world running - Yofi Grant

Kwahu summit launched in Accra

Summit to focus on intra-Africa trade



African leaders must be on the same page – Gayheart Mensah



Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has noted that it is time for Africa to rise and use its resources for development.



According to him the Kwahu Summit 2022, brings Africa together to take come up with a constructive roadmap for Africa to make the most of its natural and human resources.



“The expectation is great, Africa rising is a daunting task and I think it is only daunting because we haven’t done it before. This is the first time I suspect there is going to be a massive effort to rally the African thinking into construction to change the narrative of not only an Africa rising but an Africa that has arisen to use its own resources for its development and not depend on aid.”

“We export our raw materials and import finished goods, that cannot be the story of Africa,” he noted.



However, board Member of the Africa Prosperity Network, Gayheart Mensah has touted the prospects of the Kwaku Summit as one that seeks to transform Ghana’s economy.



The Kwahu Summit is a strategic platform where the movers and shakers of Africa's economy will elevate the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) from ambition action.



Addressing journalists following the launch of the summit Accra, Gayheart Mensah underscored the importance of African-focused leadership in a bid to transform the economy.



“We need to sit and think about the extent to which we can together organise our countries, trade opportunities and economies such that the impact of external factors that affect development will be limited,” he stated.

“We need to reach a point where in case the European Union suffers a setback, Africa should not be impacted and we should be able to trade more among ourselves, promote situations where African leaders are on the same page to transform the continent's economies,” Mensah continued.



Meanwhile, at the Kwahu Summit, participants will formulate practical, actionable initiatives to enhance trade in Africa and create prosperity for Africans.



