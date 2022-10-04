0
Africa must own and determine its resource use or risk leaving it stranded – Energy economists

Energy Experts. The energy experts at the event

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: thebftonline.com

Energy economists have made a strong case that it is time Africa owns its resources and determines their use for the benefit of the citizenry and the continent at large.

The experts also argued that the continent must develop a holistic approach towards harnessing resources, especially in the energy sector, and tackling challenges rather than always depending on others.

They suggest that the continent work together and develop pragmatic strategies to guide the utilisation of the resources to satisfy domestic demand and ensure security.

The make these remarks at the maiden Africa Energy Conference focused on highlighting the infrastructure gap, financing options, and energy transition opportunities in the African energy sector and held under the theme, Africa’s energy future – achieving all-round competitiveness and sustainability to support the continent’s development ambitions.



