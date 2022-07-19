0
Africa’s socio-economic challenges are for Africans to solve – Deloitte Africa CEO

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer for auditing and financial advisory firm, Deloitte Africa, Ruwayda Redfearn, has called on African countries to take up the challenge of solving the continent’s socio-economic challenges.

According to her, the continent as a whole must unite in developing solutions and strategies that will equally address various sectors of development and the economy at large.

Speaking at the 75th-anniversary dinner for Deloitte in Accra, Ruwayda Redfearn said, “Africa’s problems are for Africans to solve and we need to realise our purpose and meaningful role in enhancing the growth and competitiveness of our continent.”

She further urged African stakeholders in the auditing profession to reimagine their business models and adopt strategies that will restore confidence and trust.

Touching further on prospects of the auditing profession, Ruwayda Redfearn said her outfit has adopted strategies that are intentional and selective.

"Deloitte remains committed to collaborating with the government of Ghana to help address societal issues and reforms that benefit all citizens," she added.

This year, Deloitte is marking its 75th anniversary since its establishment in 1947.

In Ghana, the reputable financial advisory and auditing firm has been operating at its base with over 300 workers and growing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
