Africa should aim at supplying gas to Europe – Ghana Gas CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben K.D Asante

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben K.D Asante has said it is about time Africa supplies gas to European countries.



According to him, Africa uses only 4% of its gas reserve of about 12%, therefore, the excess could be exported to rake in some revenue.



He explained that the current Russia-Ukraine war is having dire consequences on global economies and it offers Africa the opportunity to supply these European countries with the commodity.

“We have all it takes to export what we don’t use,” Dr Asante said at the maiden gas commercialization workshop held in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



“Sanctions on Russia offer Africa a significant market in Europe,” he stressed.



The workshop was aimed at exploring opportunities to maximize the commercial value of gas.



ESA/FNOQ