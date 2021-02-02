AfricaWorks joins forces with Seedstars, enters the innovation market in Africa

AfricaWorks partners Seedstars to strengthen support its entrepreneur’s panafrican community

Source: AfricaWorks

AfricaWorks is welcoming the vibrant Seedstar spaces across its continental network to strengthen support to its entrepreneur’s panafrican community.

AfricaWorks, the first uniquely pan-African flexible workspace provider, today announced an agreement to partner with Seedstars’ African locations in Abidjan, Cairo, and Dar es Salaam.



By this new step, AfricaWorks deepened its support to innovation in Africa with a strong will to strengthen business ecosystems with dedicated spaces and solutions to entrepreneurs.



Welcoming Seedstars spaces is a significant move to give talented entrepreneurs and Africaworks’ members better access to services and visibility to convert their projects into job creation and shared value all across Africa.



The addition of Seedstars hubs to the Africaworks platform also provides entrepreneurs across the entire network access to top-class entrepreneurial and educational programs and extending tailored opportunities across the continent.



Gregoire Schwebig, CEO of AfricaWorks commented, "We are pleased to announce the Seedstars agreement. By entering the important innovation market, AfricaWorks is now becoming an increasingly integral member of Africa’s crucial innovation ecosystem.



As entrepreneurship and innovation are critical economic drivers for Africa’s growth prospects, combining the Seedspace locations with AfricaWorks’ existing flexible office services represents a considerable milestone in our development.

In 2021 we will continue to significantly develop our overall service offering as part of AfricaWorks’ commitment to unlocking Africa’s potential and its resilience to covid-1 consequences. "



Seedstars is a Swiss-based investment holding group with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The Organisation supports entrepreneurs through several programs, among which are the Online Seedstars World Competition, acceleration programs, venture capital investments, and their physical hubs called Seedspace.



"The pandemic has presented countless challenges for businesses and for support organisations across Africa. We're committed to continually empowering the entrepreneurial communities from Egypt to South Africa, that's why we strongly believe that our partnership with AfricaWorks will bring great value to our beneficiaries and customers," shares Michael Weber, COO, and CFO at Seedstars.









