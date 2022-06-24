African Trade Insurance remains committed to its mandate - Dr Bawumia

Africa has the resources to feed itself, Dr. Bawumia

Africa has a collective GDP of 2.5 trillion, Vice President



Government pledges support for ATI



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the African Trade Insurance Agency has remained committed to the mandate for its establishment.



According to him, the creation of the agency forms part of African governments’ regional approach to enhancing the competitiveness and moving towards self-reliance.



Speaking at the opening ceremony for the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the African Trade Insurance Agency he said, “the interventions of ATI become damningly important to complementing the government’s efforts in sustaining growth and navigating economic shocks.”

The Vice President who presided over the meeting also recounted the ATI’s contribution to the thriving of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is the largest in the world currently.



“ATI reinforces regional and continental initiatives including the African Continental Free Trade Area which is the largest free trade area and covers some 2.5trillion dollars in GDP.



Ghana is proud to host the AfCFTA secretariat here in Accra and we encouraging closer the Secretariat and ATI to speed up the implementation of the area,” he added.



However, the CEO of the African Trade Insurance Agency also noted that “In the last two decades, we have defined our growth strategy in order to remain relevant in this fast-paced environment by being innovative and client-centered. I know I can count on our shareholders’ trust and commitment to supporting our growth ambitions.”



He told shareholders and development partners that gross underwriting revenues of US$143.5million, up to 14 performance compared to the previous year.

ATI has been in operation for over 20 years designing innovative financial products to harness Africa’s unique trade, investment and development opportunities.







