African governments charged to support private sector

The African Union Commissioner of Trade, Minerals and Industries, Mr Albert Muchanga, has charged African leaders to support the private sector in order to boost the African business.

Speaking at the 6th Ghana International Trade And Finance Conference in Accra, Dr Albert Muchanga said the private sector in Africa has not received much improvement as compared to the western world due to the fact that governments in Africa do not give full support to it.



Dr Muchanga said when the private sector and the government come together, they will help the continent to develop, adding that the private sector across the world contributed immensely during the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the need to improve it.

He, therefore, called on the private sector to come under one umbrella to make a clear demand from African governments.