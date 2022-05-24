0
Menu
Business

African governments charged to support private sector

68409234 Logo of the African Union

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The African Union Commissioner of Trade, Minerals and Industries, Mr Albert Muchanga, has charged African leaders to support the private sector in order to boost the African business.

Speaking at the 6th Ghana International Trade And Finance Conference in Accra, Dr Albert Muchanga said the private sector in Africa has not received much improvement as compared to the western world due to the fact that governments in Africa do not give full support to it.

Dr Muchanga said when the private sector and the government come together, they will help the continent to develop, adding that the private sector across the world contributed immensely during the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the need to improve it.

He, therefore, called on the private sector to come under one umbrella to make a clear demand from African governments.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: