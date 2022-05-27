African leaders declare support for AfDB's emergency food production facility

Dr. Akinwuni Adesina is President of the AfDB Group

AfDB approves $1.5 billion for emergency food production facility

African governments and international development institutions have thrown their weight behind the African Development Bank Group after its approval of a $1.5 billion emergency food production facility to help avert a looming food crisis across Africa.



Government ministers and development partners have lauded the initiative, noting that the facility will boost the production of essential grains domestically as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has caused import challenges.



Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said, “We must move fast to save our people from this hunger and increased cost of living.”

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the economy as Africa is currently experiencing the worst inflation and food crisis ever in two decades.



Taking his turn, President Macky Sall of Senegal, who is also the current chair of the African Union said, “I commend the African Development Bank’s initiative. There is no reason to do business as usual in this period of exceptional crisis.”



Finance minister of Sudan, Gibril Ibrahim also said, “We need strong support to feed both Sudanese and refugees,” he said. He expressed optimism that Sudan could potentially be a breadbasket for Africa. “We think we can fill the gap if we can invest more money in food production.”



However, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, called on African countries desist from closing down trade.



“The message the world needs to hear is, keep trade open. Africans can help Africans by urgently investing in more food production in the continent. We are looking for ways to invest with you in resilience to shocks, especially climate shocks.”

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, assured of his institution’s preparedness to help avert the looming crisis.



“We look forward to working closely with the German and French plans and the broader plans of the G7 on food security for Africa. With bilateral financing support to close the $200 million financing gap, we can ensure the Africa emergency food production facility’s success.”



