Afro-Arab Group chairman receives outstanding personality honour at GFI awards

Alhaji Salamu Amadu flanked by some staff members of Afro-Arab Microfinance

Source: Afro-Arab Group

The Ghana Financial Intermediation (GFI) Awards, has honored the CEO and Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, with a top personality award as an Outstanding Young Financial Intermediation CEO, at the maiden edition of the awards initiative.

The award scheme which was organized by the Business Executive Magazine recognized and awarded top financial intermediation institutions and individuals who stand out from their peers across a wide range of aspects of their core activities, especially taking of deposits and giving of loans, among other financial assistance services.



Alhaji Amadu was honored due to the outstanding financial contributions he has made to support Zongo and inner cities as well as to youth development before and after COVID-19.



Alhaji Amadu, who also doubles as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, commended the organizers of the awards program for putting together such a reputable award scheme of high integrity and indicated how he holds the award in high esteem.



Giving his remarks after receiving the award, he also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to GFI for recognizing his efforts to help society and provide economic empowerment to the youth and future generations.



"I am very happy to be here today and also grateful to the organizers of this award scheme.



This year the Afro-Arab Microfinance will celebrate its 10th anniversary and we all know how many microfinance companies lost their license so this award means a lot to us.

We are focused on our core mandate as an organization and we will continue to serve our clients and bring them the best of products and innovative services they require," he said.



According to him, as part of the Afro-Arab Microfinance's 10th anniversary, funding has been secured from Ecobank for a women empowerment program dubbed elevate. As the name denotes, it is aimed at assisting enterprising women to grow and expand their businesses.



He further added that the Afro-Arab Microfinance was established by himself at the age of 24 and his vision is to establish branches in all the Zongo communities and inner cities because from the Zongo where he was born and raised, financial inclusion is a major challenge and it is his heart desire to try and address that.



He concluded by saying that he desires that the Afro-Arab Microfinance grows to be more than a bank but still stay at the microfinance level to help the poor and the good people of Ghana.



The GFI awards held at the Tang Palace Hotel was graced by special guests including Commissioner-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah; High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana, H.E Francess Virginia Anderson; Non-Executive Director, Financial Inclusion Forum Africa, Jacqueline Dufie Mpare; and Executive Director of Finance and Regional CFO ABSA Bank, Antoinette Kwofie.



The other awardees included Bank of Africa Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, CEO, B5 Plus LTD; Paul Atsu Fiawoo, General Manager Asubonteng Rural Bank LTD; TF Financial Services LTD; Asutifi Rural Bank; Bonzali Rural Banks LTD; Republic Bank Ghana PLC; BESSFA Rural Bank; Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank LTD; EV Microfinance LTD; CIDAN Capital Micro –Finance; Bidvest Microfinance LTD; The Mint Micro –Finance LTD and Kintampo Rural Bank.