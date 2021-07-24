After 29 years of selling coconut, man narrates how he acquired properties for his family

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Kweku Frimpong, a middle-aged man who has been selling coconut for the past 29 years, has shared stories about how he acquired a property for his children at Agona Mankron.

In a chat with SVTV's DJ Nyaami, Mr. Frimpong indicated that he traveled to Tema to start the business in 1992. The father of four added that he needed to build a home for his family to avoid being ejected after his death.



“You know with Akyem and Asantes, we inherit from our maternal side which means my nephew will be my heir. That is why I built the home for my children in my wife's hometown so they won't have any issues with my extended family,” he said.



“I have planned to also do something in my hometown for my family too. Because after my death, confusion may set in and I wouldn't want to have my children fight over the property with my family," he added.

Speaking on how he managed to make money from the coconut business, Mr. Frimpog revealed that it is due to diligence and hard work.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



