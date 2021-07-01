Agbogbloshie onion sellers getting ready to settle at Adjen Kotoku

• Onion sellers are now at Adjen Kotoku market

• Videos online show how the traders are busily raising their shed



• No onion vehicles will be allowed to branch to the Agbogbloshie



Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie will from Thursday, July 1, 2021, ply their trade from the Adjen Kotoku market.



Scenes from the market sighted online by GhanaWeb shows that the traders were preparing their sheds and places where they will be selling their products.



This is contrary to their earlier position that they will not be moving from their present location to the new market that has been provided for them.

The relocation of the onion sellers from their popular place at Agbogbloshie Market to Adjen Kotoku is part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s mission to ‘Make Accra Work‘ by putting an end to trading on streets and pavements in the national capital.



Quartey intimated that under his leadership, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would strive to provide lasting solutions to developmental challenges in the region and ensure its swift transformation into a national capital of repute.



It has not been easy relocating the traders as some expressed concerns that the Adjen Kotoku market is too small to accommodate all five groups of onion sellers.



Some onion sellers who spoke to the media insisted they will not be going to the Adjen Kotoku market because, “the place is too small for us, we are five groups and one group is more than a thousand people”.



Meanwhile, all onion trucks have been directed by the Ga West Municipal Assembly not to go to the Agbogbloshie Market again but rather, the Adjen Kotoku Market effective July 1, 2021.

Clement Wilkinson, the MCE told Citi News that drivers who flout the directive will be paying a fine.



“All the trucks that are coming now from the other regions to Greater Accra with onions have to stop at Adjen Kotoku junction and branch to the market…”



“We have the first stop if you try not to comply, and you try to come to Accra, the second stop will make sure you make a U-turn, but that means that you intentionally tried not to go to the market, so there will be a fine for it.”



Watch the video below.



