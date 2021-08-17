Agenda 111 project: 25,000 Ghanaians to be employed - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Local artisans to get jobs under government's Agenda 111 project

• The president disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project



• Agenda 111 project is to solve the health deficit in the country



A total of 25,000 Ghanaians will be employed for the construction and design phase of the government’s Agenda 111 project in the health sector.



These workers to be employed are architects, engineers, masons, carpenters, painters, and other professionals.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, these direct and indirect jobs to be created will help develop the country.

He said, “The strategy of direct and indirect job openings to stimulate the economy of various communities which the facilities are to be created. These include the creation of an estimated 25,000 jobs during the construction and design phase. i.e., jobs for architects, civil mechanical and electrical and biomedical engineers, quantity surveyors, masons, carpenters, welders, steel benders, painters, tailors, and related professionals and artisans as well as other indirect jobs.”



President Akufo-Addo made these comments during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Agenda 111 project at Trede in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



In his speech, he noted that the outbreak of coronavirus has exposed the deficits in the health sector.



It is for this reason that the government announced the construction of hospitals to solve this problem.



