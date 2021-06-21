Agric Minister heads Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire Cocoa Initiative

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has been elected the first Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire Cocoa Initiative at its first meeting in Abidjan on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The two countries unanimously elected Dr Afriyie Akoto to chair the Committee for the next fifteen (15) months. His chairmanship will span the remainder of the current cocoa season which ends in September 2021 and continue until the end of the next cocoa season in 2022.



Dr Afriyie Akoto in an earlier address described the meeting as historic and important since it seeks to ensure that the vision by the Presidents of the two countries – Excellencies Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire are realised.



Mr Afriyie Akoto, however, expressed concern about the “dragging of feet” by some participants, which he noted is unfriendly to efforts to ensure that the Living Income Differential (LID) initiative is fully realised.



He charged the participants of the meeting to ensure that all parties share the burden of compliance with the dictates of the initiative, as that is the only means to achieve the vision of President Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Steering Committee. Also present was the Chairman of the Food and Agriculture/Cocoa Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, John Osei Frimpong and his ranking member, Hon. Eric Opoku as well as a delegation of senior Ivorian government officials.



About the Steering Committee



It is the highest decision-making body of the initiative. It is responsible for formulating rules and regulations; ensuring the smooth implementation of the charter and functioning of the Secretariat; approving all budgets and work programmes of the Initiative; approving the rights and responsibilities of member countries and resolving conflicts among the member countries.